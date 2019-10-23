External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart ahead of 18th NAM Ministerial Summit

Ahead of the 18th Ministerial Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif here on Wednesday. "Catching up with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before the Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial begins," wrote Jaishankar on Twitter.

Jaishankar also met Zarif last month on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly and discussed issues of mutual interest. In an earlier tweet, Jaishankar posted a photo of heads of state and government attending the 18th NAM summit.

[{bee5e1b8-1be2-4e45-b978-34d7e4303d1a:intradmin/inline_EXvKeEJ.JPG}] Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will lead the Indian delegation at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NAM to be held in Baku on 25-26 October.

The theme of the Summit is "Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world." Naidu will deliver India's national statement during the plenary meeting.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other NAM member countries on the sidelines of the Summit. India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)

