Vatican financial information authority rejects prosecutor accusations of wrongdoing

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:16 IST
Vatican financial information authority rejects prosecutor accusations of wrongdoing

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF) on Wednesday rejected a prosecutor's accusations that it had acted improperly over a deal for the Vatican's purchase of a luxury building in London.

A statement, which effectively pits two Vatican departments against each other, was the regulator's first public comment since police raided the AIF offices, seizing documents and computers.

The board said it had carried out an investigation and reaffirmed confidence in its director, Tommaso di Ruzza, who was suspended after the raid.

