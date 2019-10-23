Would love to see Indian built apps used in US, says former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

Former chief executive officer (CEO) of American tech giant Google, Eric Schmidt, has said that he would love to see Indian built application being used in America.

"I would love to see Indian built applications being used in America. I would love to see an Indian built data system for the world. That would be the biggest win," Schmidt said during an event held here while talking about his expectations from the US-India relations on Monday.

Expressing optimism over the ties between the two countries, Schmidts said, "My aspiration is to see the connection between the US and India as seamless partners. There is definitely potential to achieve that in the next five-eight years. The question is how we will achieve it." (ANI)

