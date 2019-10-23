International Development News
Development News Edition
US seen no evidence of ethnic cleansing by Turks in Syria-senior US official

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:51 IST
US seen no evidence of ethnic cleansing by Turks in Syria-senior US official

The United States has seen no evidence of ethnic cleansing in northeastern Syria by Turkish forces in the wake of a U.S. pullout and has been assured by Turkey there will not be any, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters on a ceasefire that had taken hold in northern Syria, said the United States still hoped Turkey would not deploy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system as it has pledged.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Makini Brice)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
