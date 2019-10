BRIEF-Alibaba To Suspend Sales Of E-Cigarettes And Accessories In United States

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: * SAYS WILL SUSPEND SALES OF E-CIGARETTES AND ACCESSORIES TO BUYERS IN UNITED STATES

* E-CIGARETTES AND ACCESSORIES POSTED ON THE PLATFORM WILL NOT BE DISPLAYED TO BUYERS IN THE UNITED STATES. * E-CIGARETTES AND ACCESSORIES FOR SALE TO THE UNITED STATES WILL NO LONGER BE ELIGIBLE FOR TRADE ASSURANCE ORDERS

* MEASURES FOR E-CIGARETTES AND ACCESSORIES WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM OCTOBER 10 * WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR POLICIES ACROSS VARIOUS COUNTRIES AND ADJUST SITE POLICY ACCORDINGLY

* WILL SUSPEND SALES OF E-CIGARETTES AND ACCESSORIES TO BUYERS IN UNITED STATES Source: http://bit.ly/2IzQReS Further company coverage:

