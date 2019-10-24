International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Thai king dismisses 6 palace officials for misconduct

PTI Bangkok
Updated: 24-10-2019 12:44 IST
Thai king dismisses 6 palace officials for misconduct

Bangkok, Oct 24 (AP) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dismissed six palace staffers, just days after stripping his royal consort of her titles and military ranks for what he termed disloyalty. The six palace officials were dismissed and stripped of their ranks and royal decorations on Wednesday. The most senior, a police lieutenant general with the Royal Household Bureau, sometimes represented the palace in public events. He was accused of "evil" actions — serious misconduct — and exploiting his job for personal gain.

The others, attached to palace guard units, were similarly accused. The ousted consort, Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, had been a senior officer in a palace security unit.

Sineenatra was stripped Monday of her positions and decorations for actions undermining the position of Queen Suthida, the king's official wife, for her own benefit. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Thailand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019