Safaricom names Peter Ndegwa as new CEO - Citizen TV

Safaricom names Peter Ndegwa as new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:49 IST
Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom named Peter Ndegwa as its new CEO, Kenya's independent Citizen TV reported on Thursday.

East Africa's most profitable company, which is partly held by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, has been led since July by an interim CEO after the death of long-serving boss Bob Collymore.

