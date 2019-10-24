International Development News
Development News Edition

From Alice in Wonderland to walking the dog: Germans recall fall of Berlin Wall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:06 IST
From Alice in Wonderland to walking the dog: Germans recall fall of Berlin Wall
Image Credit: Max Pixel

Dagmar Simdorn had been to visit her husband's grave when she walked out of the cemetery and looked along her street towards the austere Berlin Wall checkpoint at Bernauer Strasse. There was an opening.

Walking the short distance along the street in East Berlin, she could see the Wall had not been completely torn down, but there were ways through. So she peered into the West. "You could look up the Bernauer Strasse and had a free view of everything. It was like Alice in Wonderland," recalled Simdorn, now 81, who grew up during World War Two and then lived in Communist East Germany on the front line of the Cold War.

The Berlin Wall - erected in 1961 - ran along Bernauer Strasse, which became famous for escapes from apartment block windows and through tunnels underneath it. Ten people are also known to have died trying to escape the area. The Wall came down 30 years ago, on Nov. 9, and Simdorn remembered looking into West Berlin at the time: "You just stood there with an open mouth and your hand in front of it ... I thought of my late husband - how nice it would have been for him to experience that."

"The feeling was as if you were soaring, really," she said, tearing up. "You felt like you were floating." Just a stone's throw away in the west, Angelika Bondick's experience of the Wall and its fall was more humdrum.

Her former husband used to raise his beer to the guards in the Bernauer Strasse watchtower above the "death strip", and she occasionally waved at them from their flat on the same street. "They watched us and we watched them now and then," Bondick, now aged 63, told Reuters from her balcony, the old watchtower still standing behind her.

Did she not feel threatened, living on the front line of the Cold War - perhaps during the Cuban Missile Crisis? "For me, what counted was just getting on with life, my family. Whether there was war in Cuba didn't interest me so much," she said.

When the Wall fell, she was asleep or busy with her children - she can't quite remember - and initially missed it. In any case, she had often visited East Berlin to see family. The Wall had simply been a given. "I grew up with it, and didn't question it," she said.

In the days after it fell, easterners formed long queues to buy fruit in the supermarket where she worked, a job she still does. Tourists flocked outside her flat to see the remains of the Wall. Once the Wall area was cleared away, there was one major advantage: "The border strip area was free for our dogs and we could let them run around. That was really nice for the dog owners. So the border strip was positive in the end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini goes on hunger strike demanding release

Rajiv Gandhis assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan on Saturday has gone on a hunger strike inside the Vellore Womens prison. In a letter to prison officials, she has stated that she and her husband Murugan have been inside the prison ...

Protester killed as police block Guinea Bissau rally

Bissau, Oct 26 AFP Police in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday blocked opposition supporters from holding a demonstration calling for a delay to next months presidential election, with one protester killed and several injured. Police used batons an...

Delhi fire services deploy more personnel this Diwali, cancels all leaves

Delhi Fire Services has not only deployed 2,000 officers across the city to tackle emergencies on Diwali, but has also stationed 25 officials to man its control room to deal with any fire-related calls, a day ahead of the festival of lights...

Srinagar : 6 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

Six CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar on Saturday evening. The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019