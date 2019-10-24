Maryam Nawaz shifted back to Pak jail after being admitted to hospital

International Development News
Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N leader and daughter of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was shifted back to the Kot Lakhpath jail on Thursday, hours after she was admitted to a leading hospital here. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president was hospitalised at the VVIP-1 room adjacent to the room of Sharif at the Services Hospital, where he has been admitted since Monday night due to a low platelet count.

Maryam was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month by an accountability court in a money laundering case. Her remand was further extended by two more days on Wednesday. The 45-year-old politician underwent some medical tests at the Services Hospital and was then shifted to back to the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, she was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail to the Services Hospital so that she can meet her father, Sharif, for which she was given special permission by the federal government. On Wednesday an accountability court denied her permission to visit her ailing father in the hospital. "After an hour-long meeting between the father and the daughter, the hospital administration offered her check-up at the hospital because she had not been feeling well for the last few days," Dawn newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The report said Maryam accepted the administration's offer to be admitted to the hospital. Doctors conducted her blood tests late at night and her treatment was to begin in the light of the test results. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart rate was not normal at the time when she was returned to jail.

Condemning the administration's move, Aurangzeb said that Maryam was sent back to the jail at 5 am, adding that she was unwell at that time. She said that by taking Maryam to jail in this way was another attempt to bring mental agony to former prime minister Sharif.

