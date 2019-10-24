France to Britain: tell us why we should grant extension

France wants London to give it a clear explanation of why the European Union ought to grant an extension to Britain's departure date from the bloc, a French minister said on Thursday.

Amelie de Montchalin, the minister for European affairs, said in an interview on France's RTL television station that France's position is to give Britain extra time if it is justified. She said France was not laying down any ultimatums, but simply wanted clarity from Britain.

