Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan
Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syria's Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
"We have requested an area of 5X19 (km) on the northwest of Manbij to protect the area. We reached an agreement on this with Russia ... it is like an observation post," Erdogan said,
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Russia
- Manbij
- Syria
- Turkish
- northwest
- Ezgi Erkoyun Editing
- Chris Reese
ALSO READ
US takes custody of two 'high-value' jihadists from Syria Kurds
Hope Turkey will 'act rationally' in terms of operation in northern Syria: Trump
Hope Turkey will 'act rationally' in terms of operation in northern Syria: Trump
Trump uncertain over Turkish offensive feat in North Syria, boasts US role in detaining 2 ISIS men
Turkish lira steady after Turkey launches ground assault in Syria