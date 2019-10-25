International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail condemns 'criminal silence' of Pak media over abduction of her father

Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Friday condemned the "criminal silence" of mainstream Pakistani media on the abduction of her father.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:03 IST
Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail condemns 'criminal silence' of Pak media over abduction of her father
Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Friday condemned the "criminal silence" of mainstream Pakistani media on the abduction of her father. "Around 19 hours ago my father was abducted from the premises of Peshawar High court, but there's a pin drop silence on mainstream Pakistani media. I've run out of words to condemn the criminal silence of media; it has become an ally of military in imposing unannounced martial law," she said in a tweet.

Gulalai Ismail, who is currently in the US on Thursday said that her father was picked up by "men wearing militia dress" in Peshawar. "My father has been picked up by men wearing Militia dress from outside of Peshawar High Court an hour ago," Ismail had tweeted.

Expressing concern over the 'detention' of Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail's father in Pakistan and continued harassment faced by her family, US on Friday urged Islamabad to uphold the rights of citizens. "We are concerned by reports of the continued harassment of Gulalai Ismail's family, and her father's detention today. We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens' rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process," Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells said, according to a tweet by Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Retweeting it, Ismail wrote, "U.S State department is concerned about the detention of my father. By persecuting citizens for exercising their human rights Pakistan is damaging its own reputation." Ismail termed the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".

"Abduction of my father is an attempt to terrorise women of Pakistan who've got fathers' backs; to stifle dissent, to terrorise people who dare use their conditional rights," the women's rights activist said in another tweet. Ismail managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States in September after being accused of treason. She reached the US months after she was arrested and released for holding a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday

Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Mithun was at his devastating best in...

With 55 Professors From 39 International Universities; Chitkara University Brings Global Education to its Students

Chitkara University brings the world of infinite possibilities to&#160;its students each year by hosting the Global Week, a one-of-a-kind global engagement event in North India.&#160;The Global&#160;Week is&#160;the&#160;celebration of div...

Hezbollah to speak on Lebanon crisis, S&P says saver confidence tested

Protests paralysed Lebanon for a ninth day on Friday and a global credit ratings agency said the governments limited capacity to address demonstrator demands could further test depositor confidence and weigh on foreign exchange reserves. De...

Freeform cancels 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' after season two

Marvels Cloak Dagger has been cancelled by Freeform after two seasons. This decision comes five months after the superhero series aired its second season finale.We are so proud of Marvels Cloak Dagger and the trailblazing stories this ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019