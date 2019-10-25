Jaishankar meets Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, discusses development cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba and discussed India's development cooperation with Nairobi on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here on Friday. "Good talk with Deputy Foreign Minister Ababu Namwamba of Kenya on our developmental cooperation and African partnership," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
He also had a brief conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana on the margins of the NAM summit. [{ba22767a-daae-44bf-911c-58e6c8155567:intradmin/Sri_Lanka.JPG}]
Earlier, Jaishankar met his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday during the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku. India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)
