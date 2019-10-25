Target removes all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from its shelves

Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailer to remove all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder from its stores after the healthcare conglomerate recalled some bottles because of possible asbestos contamination. "Following the national voluntary recall initiated by Johnson & Johnson, Target removed all Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder 22-ounce bottles from our stores and Target.com," the company said.

On Thursday, Walmart Inc, Rite-Aid Corp, and CVS Health Corp said they were removing the product from their stores. J&J, which is facing thousands of lawsuits over a variety of products, said last week it was recalling around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

