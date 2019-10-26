International Development News
Development News Edition

Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:45 IST
Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

The Hague, Oct 26 (AFP) A Dutch beach party billed as a "symbolic chance to wave good-bye to Britain" as London battles to leave the European Union, has suffered its own postponement, organisers announced Saturday. Thousands of people have already signed up for festivities at the seaside resort of Wijk aan Zee near Amsterdam scheduled for October 31, the current deadline for Britain to leave the EU.

But organisers said they had to postpone the event, set to feature bands and food trucks serving European specialities like Dutch chips, French wine and German beer. "The idea of organising such a fun, large event within two-and-half months turned out to be a bit ambitious," organiser Ron Toekook said.

"It wasn't possible in such a short period to complete the financing needed, partly because companies' sponsorship budgets are depleted by the end of the year," he said in a statement. But organisers were at pains to stress that "this is a postponement, not a cancellation." The party is now planned for early 2020, they said.

What started off as a joke on Facebook in August, quickly gathered steam "and grew into a serious event drawing thousands of interested people," said Toekook. People who already paid the 19.73 euros entry fee, based on the date when Britain joined the European Economic Community, will be reimbursed as soon as possible, Toekook said.

EU leaders are expected to decide early next week on how long to postpone Brexit's deadline. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the ...

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is. Iqbal and his wife are expecting their second child later this month. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019