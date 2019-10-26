Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international "safe zone" in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Cavusoglu also said Turkey would not tolerate any human rights violations in northeast Syria and would investigate any allegations that they had taken place.

Turkey sent troops into northeast Syria this month targeting Kurdish YPG militia. Fighting has ceased in the area following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire followed by an agreement Ankara reached with Moscow for Russian and Syrian forces to clear the border area of the YPG fighters, viewed by Turkey as terrorists.

