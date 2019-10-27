N.Korea tells U.S. not to ignore year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship - KCNA

North Korea said there has been no progress in the North Korea-United States relation, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to North Korea's state news agency KCNA on Sunday.

In a statement under the name of North Korea senior official Kim Yong Chol, KCNA said that it would be mistaken for the United States to ignore a year-end deadline on Trump's and Kim's personal relationships.

The statement quoted Kim as saying "there are permanent foes but no permanent friends."

