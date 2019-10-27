International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 04:42 IST
UPDATE 2-French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany -sources
LVMH, which has for years been looking for ways to expand in the U.S. market, submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer to Tiffany earlier this month, one of the sources said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China. LVMH, which has for years been looking for ways to expand in the U.S. market, submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer to Tiffany earlier this month, one of the sources said.

Tiffany has hired advisers to review LVMH's offer but has not yet responded to it, and there is no certainty that it will negotiate a deal, one of the sources added. The exact price that LVMH was offering to buy Tiffany, which has a market capitalization of $11.9 billion, could not be learned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. LVMH declined to comment, while Tiffany did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Saturday that LVMH was holding talks with Tiffany. LVMH, which is behind brands such as Fendi, Christian Dior, and Givenchy, as well as Veuve Cliquot champagne, has stood out for several years as one of the top performers in the upscale retail sector, where not all labels are benefiting to the same degree from booming Chinese appetite for branded goods.

Tiffany, on the other hand, has not been as resilient. Beyond the tariffs that have been triggered by the trade war between the United States and China, a lower Chinese domestic sales tax has also contributed to double-digit decreases in its sales to Chinese tourists in the United States and in other destinations. High-end brands have also long relied on Hong Kong as a major shopping hub which draws visitors from mainland China in particular, and four months of pro-democracy demonstrations are starting to take their toll.

However, earlier this month LVMH, which has a market capitalization of 194 billion euros ($215 billion), beat sales forecasts for the third quarter despite the unrest in Hong Kong. In August, Tiffany reported quarterly earnings that also beat analysts' expectations, thanks to a drop in marketing costs. Tiffany has been refreshing its offerings with more affordable items such as pendants and earrings, to appeal to millennials who have been gravitating to lower-priced competitors such as Denmark's Pandora A/S and Signet Jewelers.

Paris-headquartered LVMH is controlled by the Arnault family and is led by Bernard Arnault, France's richest man. Based in New York and best known for its expensive diamond engagement rings, Tiffany operates more than 300 retail stores globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism

Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the states black vote in its strategically important early primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S...

Microsoft: "appreciate" winning JEDI contract- statement

Microsoft Corp. said in a statement on Saturday that the company appreciates being chosen by the U.S. Defense Department DoD for the Pentagons 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud JEDI contract.We look forward to expandi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priestThe majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce JJ baby powder from their shelvesWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019