REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump's top negotiator for Afghanistan was in Kabul on Sunday to brief the Afghan president on peace efforts on his first trip back since Trump ended talks with the Taliban aimed at ending America's longest war.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters, police in dusk standoff after tear gas breaks up rally Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, many wearing banned face masks, who had converged on the Kowloon harbor-front hotel district on Sunday to denounce perceived police brutality over months of unrest.

U.S. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

U.S. lawmakers hear from 'corroborating' witness in Trump impeachment probe A senior U.S. diplomat told lawmakers on Saturday he did not know whether President Donald Trump had withheld aid for Ukraine to force an investigation of a political rival, two sources said, even as Democrats said he corroborated evidence gathered in their impeachment probe.

USA-ELECTION In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the state's black vote in its strategically important early primary. BUSINESS

TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany: sources

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China. THYSSENKRUPP-M-A-WORKERS

Leading union demands concessions in Thyssenkrupp elevator sale DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Top representatives at IG Metall, Germany's biggest union, will not approve a sale of Thyssenkrupp's prized elevator division unless potential buyers give far-reaching concessions to employees, they said. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. MEDIA-AT-T-HBO-MAX-FOCUS

Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max In the bestselling novel "Circe" -- optioned by WarnerMedia for its forthcoming HBO Max streaming service -- the daughter of the Greek god Helios tames wild beasts and menaces the gods.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU

Astros rout Nationals in Game 4, level World Series 2-2 The Houston Astros opened the 2019 World Series with Gerrit Cole on the mound, followed by Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. But the first starter to earn a victory in the quest for a championship was rookie Jose Urquidy. GOLF-JAPAN

Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories, three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Argentina holds general elections

Argentina holds the first round of its presidential election, in which incumbent Mauricio Macri is expected to run against Peronist opposition to take control of the country. 27 Oct 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Mozambique to announce results of general election Mozambique will announce results of the Oct.15 presidential, provincial and legislative election, amid accusations of fraud and fears for the country's fragile peace. 27 Oct 16:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/PLENUM-HISTORY What is China's Communist Party plenum?

The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will hold a closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday to set the major policies for the year ahead and beyond, and probably discuss crises ranging from Hong Kong to the trade war with Washington. 28 Oct ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Argentines react to general election results Argentines react to general election results. 28 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 28 Oct BRITAIN-BODIES/ (PIX) (TV)

Driver of death lorry to appear in British court Maurice Robinson, 25, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. 28 Oct

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ Colombians elect governors, mayors in local and regional elections

Voters across Colombia will head to the polls on Sunday to elect provincial governors, mayors and regional lawmakers. In Bogota, voters will choose between a raft of left-leaning, well-known mayoral candidates. 27 Oct 02:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ASEAN-SUMMIT/CHINA

China briefs on Premier Li's attendance at East Asia Summit Chen Xiaodong, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Li Chenggang, Assistant Minister of Commerce, brief the media on Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's attendance at the East Asia Summit. 28 Oct 06:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FRANCE-ART/AUCTION (PIX) (TV)

Long-lost artwork found in a kitchen could fetch 6 million euros at upcoming auction A long-lost masterpiece by Florentine Renaissance artist Cimabue found in a kitchen could fetch 6 million euros at an auction. The late 13th century piece, "Christ Mocked," is part of a series of paintings from the late 13th Century. 27 Oct 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

TELEVISION-FOR ALL MANKIND/ (TV) 'For All Mankind' imagines a (better) path not taken in space race

Imagine a world where Neil Armstrong was not the first man on the Moon and the Soviet Union won the space race instead. That's the premise of "For All Mankind," one of the first original television series from Apple. It's the trigger for an alternate history with sweeping ripple effects on women's rights, the environment and even the Vietnam War. 28 Oct ASIA-WASTE/INDONESIA-PLASTIC PUPPETS (PIX) (TV)

Indonesians use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste In a year when young people worldwide have followed the example of activist Greta Thunberg in flagging environmental concerns, a troupe of Indonesian students are using plastic items to make puppet characters that bring alive traditional tales. 28 Oct 04:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS HSBC-RESULTS/

HSBC reports Q3 results HSBC to report third-quarter financial results 28 Oct

EU-CROPS/ (PIX) EU crop monitor issues monthly yield forecasts

Focus on yield revisions for maize and sugar beet that are being harvested, as well as comments on sowing conditions for winter crops. 28 Oct METALS-LMEWEEK/CONSTELLIUM

Interview with aluminum products maker Constellium Constellium is a major supplier to the aerospace, automotive and packaging industries. Interview as part of the annual LME Week metal markets event in London. 28 Oct

VENEZUELA-PDVSA/ Payment comes due on PDVSA 2020 bond, Citgo protected from seizure

A $900 million payment comes due to Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's 2020 bond, which is backed by 51 percent of shares in U.S. refiner Citgo. The U.S. Treasury has temporarily blocked the sale or transfer of Citgo shares linked to the bond. 28 Oct

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)