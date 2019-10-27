International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey says coordinated with US on raid believed to have targeted Baghdadi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 16:55 IST
Turkey says coordinated with US on raid believed to have targeted Baghdadi
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey on Sunday said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation which US media reports said targeted and killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. "Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defense ministry said in a tweet.

It did not give details. The elusive chief of IS was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region, US media reported earlier on Sunday.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car outside the village of Barisha, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the operation which killed nine people. "To the best of my knowledge, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at this location 48 hours prior to the raid. We have been in close coordination with the relevant parties," a senior Turkish official told AFP.

"The Turkish military did have advance knowledge of last night's raid," the official said while stating that "I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night's operation." The official added: "We will continue to coordinate our actions on the ground."

US President Donald Trump is expected to make a "major statement" on Sunday at 9:00 am (1300 GMT), the White House said. Some US media reports quoted government sources saying Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests dema...

Syria's SDF worked on 5-month joint operation to eliminate Baghdadi - commander

The Syrian Democratic Forces SDF has been working for five months as part of a joint operation to eliminate Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, its commander said on Sunday.There has been intelligence work on the ground and precise t...

WRAPUP 3-Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in the region said on Sunday and U.S. President Donald Trump was due to make a major statement at the White House.Baghd...

France wants clarity from UK before considering Brexit deadline extension

France wants clarity from Britain before it can consider extending the deadline for Brexit negotiations with the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Sunday. We cannot give extra time based on politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019