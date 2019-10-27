IS leader's death marks turning point in anti-terror efforts - Turkey's Erdogan
The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marks a turning point in joint fight against terrorism, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday
Turkey welcomes this development, Erdogan also said adding that Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it and will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it has done in the past. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by David Evans)
Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Islamic State
- Ezgi Erkoyun
- David Evans
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers press again for stronger Trump action on Turkey
Turkey vows to keep up Syria assault as US says troops came under fire
Iran offers to mediate between Syrian Kurds, Turkey
Pakistan supports Turkey's Syria offensive
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels seize Ras al Ain town centre - official