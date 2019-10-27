IS leader's death marks turning point in anti-terror efforts - Turkey's Erdogan

The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marks a turning point in joint fight against terrorism, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday

Turkey welcomes this development, Erdogan also said adding that Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it and will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it has done in the past. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by David Evans)

