France's Macron says Baghdadi's death a blow for IS but it just a stage
French President Emmanuel Macron said the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a hard blow for Islamic State but that it is just a stage in the fight against the organisation.
"Al-Baghdadi's death is a hard blow against Islamic State, but it is just a stage. With our partners in the international coalition, the fight continues to finally defeat this terrorist organisation. It is our priority in the Middle East," Macron said on his Twitter feed.
