Second Turkish soldiers dead after YPG militia attack -ministry

A Turkish soldier died in hospital after an attack by the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's Ras Al Ain region, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Monday, bringing the death toll from the attack to two.

The ministry had said on Sunday that a rocket and mortar attack by the YPG had killed one soldier and wounded five others, who were transferred to a hospital.

