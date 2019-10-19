Army organises 'The Ultimate Run' to honour 'next of kin', disabled soldiers

Indian Army on Saturday organised an event "The Ultimate Run" to honour the next of kin and disabled soldiers here at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment. Present to honour and motivate the participants, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Vice Chief Lieutenant-General MM Naravane flagged off the event.

The two were seen motivating and interacting with Army veterans and participants with a disability during the event. Talking about the event and importance of health, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said, "Every year we celebrate October 27 as Infantry Day and we thought of organising a run to mark the occasion. Also, in a world heavily influenced by mobile phones and computers, we want people to take care of their health and be fit."

"People should take out time in the morning and do some fitness exercises. One must understand that they are not doing it for anyone else but for their own well being. This is our only message," he added. Also present at the event, Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar said that the run was a tribute to the next of kin. "This year has been declared as 'the year of next of kin' by our Chief of Army Staff. With Infantry Day approaching, the infantry directorate has organised this run as a tribute to the next of kin and disabled soldiers," he said.

The multiple running events of 10 km, 5km, 1.2 km for the next of kin and disabled soldiers were supported by Army Public School students and ASHA school children. Many participants came from different parts of the country to participate in the run. A group of soldiers who incurred disability in the line of duty, came all the way from Pune to participate in the event.

Phool Singh, who was paralysed from a bullet hit during an army operation, thanked the Army for conducting the event. "I am happy that we get so much respect from our fellow soldiers. With their encouragement, we run with all our heart," he said. (ANI)

