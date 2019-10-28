Brexit extension until January 31 'very probable': French diplomatic source

An extension until January 31 of the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union is "very probable", a French diplomatic source said on Monday, as EU states were to meet to discuss a new Brexit delay.

"There will very probably be an agreement" at Monday's meeting on the extension until January 31, said the source after new telephone talks on the issue between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

