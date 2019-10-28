International Development News
New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-10-2019 15:57 IST
  Created: 28-10-2019 15:57 IST
Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees from India started off their journey from New Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.. Image Credit: ANI

A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday. The Nagar Kirtan is led by Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and includes representatives from different sections of the Sikh community in India.

The Nagar Kirtan was seen off by several people including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to a press release by the Pakistani government, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah also attended the ceremony. The Nagar Kirtan would be crossing over to Pakistan via Ludhiana and Amritsar on October 31 through the Wagah border. (ANI)

