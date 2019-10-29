Vietnam says trying to speed up identification of UK truck dead
Vietnam is trying to speed up the identification of its citizens who are suspected to have been among the people found dead in the back of a truck near London last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Cuong told Reuters on Tuesday. A UK court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the group. The truck's driver is facing charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.
"The nationality of the victims hasn't been officially confirmed yet," Cuong said on the sidelines of a conference in the northern-central town of Vinh. Vietnam and Britain "are trying to speed up the identification of the bodies, but no deadline has been set," he said.
