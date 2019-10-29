International Development News
Development News Edition

IS chief Baghdadi buried at sea by US military

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:22 IST
IS chief Baghdadi buried at sea by US military
Image Credit: Flickr

US officials have said the body of Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea, as fresh details surfaced about the US special forces operation that led to his death over the weekend. Syrian Kurds claimed to be a key source of the intelligence that led Americans to Baghdadi after years of tracking the man behind a five-year reign of terror across much of Iraq and Syria.

And an unnamed US military dog became an unlikely hero of the raid, incurring injuries as it chased Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel underneath his northwestern Syria hideout, where the jihadist blew himself and three children up with a suicide vest. The US military basked in success Monday after eliminating the founder and spiritual guide of the Islamic State (IS) group, capping a years-long campaign to crush the Sunni Muslim extremist organization that had at one point created a "caliphate" the size of England.

"His death marks a devastating blow to the remnants of (IS)," said Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He praised the nearly hundred-strong force that helicoptered to the rural compound in the Idlib region of Syria in a complex mission that required coordination with Russians, Kurds, Turks and President Bashar al-Assad's regime to prevent US aircraft from being fired upon.

"They executed the raid in all of its facets brilliantly," Esper said. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said no one was injured in the operation, despite the US team taking fire when they arrived.

They took two men prisoner, and Baghdadi's body was taken to a secure facility for a DNA test that would confirm his identity, Milley said. "The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately," he added, saying it was handled "in accordance with the law of armed conflict."

Another Pentagon official confirmed that Baghdadi's body was put into the sea at an unnamed location, similar to the 2011 sea burial of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after his death in a US special forces raid in Pakistan. A Kurdish official said an inside source the group oversaw was responsible for leading US forces to Baghdadi's hideout, helping to map out the interior of the compound, its staffing, as well as making it possible for them to identify Baghdadi.

"Since 15 May, we have been working together with the CIA to track al-Baghdadi and monitor him closely," said Polat Can, a senior adviser to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The group had an informant who was able to infiltrate Baghdadi's house.

"Al-Baghdadi changed his places of residence very often," he said on Twitter. "Our intelligence source was involved in sending co-ordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute," Polat Can said.

The source also "brought al-Baghdadi's underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was al-Baghdadi himself," he said. Attention focused as well on the unnamed dog -- likely a Belgian Malinois, a breed favored by the military, which chased Baghdadi into a tunnel under the complex and cornered him before he detonated his suicide vest.

Trump praised the dog on Sunday as "beautiful," but military officials said any information about it, including its name, was secret. "It's classified, we're protecting the dog's identity," said Milley.

The dog had been "slightly wounded and is fully recovering," he said. On Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman offered US President Donald Trump his congratulations on the raid.

"The Crown Prince congratulated the President on the United States successful mission to bring ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice," the White House said in a statement. US officials said Baghdadi's death would not end the conflict in Syria, but warned Washington could not be relied on to bring peace to the region.

"Baghdadi's death will not rid the world of terrorism or end the ongoing conflict in Syria," said Esper. "The security situation in Syria remains complex," he said, adding: "Acting as a police force out to solve every dispute is not our mission."

But he said the death of Baghdadi "will certainly send a message to those who would question America's resolve and provide a warning to terrorists who think they can hide." (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Under-fire Shakib doubtful for India tour, BCB chief questions attitude

Uncertainty loomed over Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasans availability for the upcoming tour of India after the countrys Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan questioned his attitude amid reports that he is set to be banned for not reporting ...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States has welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last week s...

Anybody can come up with the idea: Ayushmann on 'Bala' and 'Ujda Chaman' similarities

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not worried with the plot similarities between his film Bala and Ujda Chaman, both stories of men dealing with premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala stars Ayushmann as a young bald man while U...

Maha power tussle:Sena hits back with CM's 'role-sharing' clip

On a day Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the BJP ever promised to share the chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came up with an old video of the CM in which he purportedly talked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019