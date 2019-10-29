International Development News
Development News Edition

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:19 IST
18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest single attacks since the country was engulfed by protests this month. The attack, which happened overnight, came as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day, protesting their government's corruption, lack of services and other grievances.

The protests, leaderless and largely spontaneous, have been met with bullets and tear gas from the first day. At least 72 protesters — not including the latest fatalities in Karbala — have been killed since anti-government protests resumed across Iraq on Friday, after 149 were killed during an earlier wave of protests this month.

Also, in the Karbala attack alone, more than 800 people were wounded, according to one official. Security officials said Tuesday's attack happened in Karbala's Education Square, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Imam Hussein Shrine, where protesters had set up tents for their sit-in. All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

An eyewitness said hundreds of protesters were in the encampment when live bullets were fired toward them from a passing car. Then, masked gunmen in black plainclothes arrived and started shooting at the protesters, the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety. Tents caught fire, igniting ablaze, he added.

Karbala, as Baghdad and other cities in Iraq's southern region, has been gripped by a wave of deadly anti-government protests which have often turned violent, with security forces shooting at the protesters and protesters setting fire to government buildings and headquarters of Iran-backed militias. The demonstrations are fuelled by anger at corruption, economic stagnation, and poor public services. Despite its vast oil wealth, Iraq suffers from high unemployment and crumbling infrastructure, with frequent power outages that force many to rely on private generators.

The protests have grown and demonstrators are now calling for sweeping changes, not just the government's resignation. Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi has promised a government reshuffle and a reform package, which the demonstrators have already rejected. Authorities on Monday announced a curfew from midnight to 6 am in the capital, as renewed protests there and across the south raged. A senior security official estimated that 25,000 protesters took part in the demonstration in the capital.

Thousands of students joined Iraq's anti-government protests on Monday, as clashes with security forces firing tear gas canisters killed at least three demonstrators and wounded more than 100. Students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and across Iraq's majority-Shiite south on Monday to take part in the protests, despite the government ordering schools and universities to operate normally.

One of those killed was a 22-year-old female medical student, the first woman to be killed since the protests began earlier this month. Seventeen students were among the wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court stays capital punishment till Nov 10

Sri Lankas Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay order till November 10 against a move by President Maithripala Sirisena to reinstate capital punishment in the country for the first time since 1976 before he leaves office next month. S...

Militants attack Army patrol party: Officials

Militants attacked an army patrolling party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there were no reports of any casualty, police said. Militants fired upon a patrolling party of Army at Drubgam in South Kashmirs Pulwama di...

Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore Business Wire IndiaGleneagles Development Pte Ltd GDPL, a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare IHH, has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, ...

UK Member of EU Parliament claims India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir

A senior UK politician claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government withdrew with little explanation its invitation to him to be part of an EU delegation currently on a visit to Kashmir after he demanded to speak with local people without ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019