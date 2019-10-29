REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

One year on from the Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.

PEOPLE-SADAKO-OGATA/ Japan's Sadako Ogata, first female U.N. refugee chief, dies at 92

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sadako Ogata, a former top United Nations official who was the first and only woman to serve as the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and became known for donning a helmet and flak jacket on trips into the field, has died, aged 92. U.S.

NORTH-CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/ North Carolina's congressional map is illegal Republican gerrymander, court rules

A North Carolina court on Monday temporarily blocked the state from using its congressional map in next year’s elections and strongly suggested it would eventually rule the districts were illegally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers strike enters ninth day after overnight talks end CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago Teachers Union and education officials broke off talks early on Tuesday with no deal in sight to end a teachers’ strike after meeting behind closed doors overnight.

BUSINESS AMAZON-COM-PENTAGON-ANALYSIS/

Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Amazon.com decides to fight the Pentagon’s decision to award a highly contested $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, it could act as early as next week.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/ Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3: sources

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone investors. ENTERTAINMENT

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-BRENTWOOD/ Celebrities flee, multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A fast-moving wildfire on Monday destroyed at least five multimillion-dollar homes in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and forced celebrities to flee in the middle of the night. AUCTION-OLIVIA-NEWTON-JOHN/

Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Olivia Newton-John’s black leather jacket and very tight pants from “Grease”, complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia.

SPORTS JAPAN-AINU-WIDERIMAGE/

Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu TOKYO (Reuters) - On a wooded lake shore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate.

TENNIS-WTAFINALS-OSAKA/ Osaka withdraws from WTA finals with shoulder injury

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to an injury to her right shoulder, tournament organizers said on Tuesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-BIOFUELS/

Oil vs Corn: U.S. lawmakers set hearing on fractious biofuels policy Representatives of the U.S. oil and corn industries will continue a long-running public battle over America’s biofuels policy on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing about the Trump administration’s use of “secret waivers” for refineries.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-RESULTS/CHINA

China woes persist as pressure point for U.S. companies The third-quarter earnings season has shown that the U.S.-China trade war persists as an impediment to U.S. companies' growth, even as the two countries appear close to clinching a limited agreement.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT GM-RESULTS/ (PIX)

GM expected to report lower third-quarter profit General Motors Co is expected to report a lower third-quarter profit, weighed down by the just-concluded 40-day U.S. strike by its hourly workers and slowing demand in China, its largest market.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT PFIZER-RESULTS/

Q3 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release Pfizer Inc will report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, when results are likely to benefit from demand for cancer drug Imbruvica. Investors are keen to see how the largest U.S. drugmaker fares after it announced plans of spinning off its older drugs division and merging with Mylan in July.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT GRUBHUB-RESULTS/

GrubHub blames "promiscuous" diners for slowing growth, shares sink 30% Shares of GrubHub Inc tanked nearly 32% in extended trading on Monday, after the online food delivery company warned of slowing growth as customers prefer to switch between rival providers for better deals.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT MERCK & CO-RESULTS/

U.S. drugmaker Merck to report third-quarter results U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by continued dominance of its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, in the lung cancer market. Investors will focus on commentary about the company's expectations for 2020, updates on its drug pipeline and expansion plans for Keytruda.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT EUROZONE-ECONOMY/

EU commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels The European Union commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at a conference in Brussels.

29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT HUNGARY-RUSSIA/OIL (PIX)

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters.

29 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

29 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX (PIX)

AT&T unveils HBO Max to battle Netflix, Disney and Apple in the streaming wars of 2020 AT&T will unveil its answer to Netflix and Disney in the latest chapter of the streaming video wars. In a presentation to investors and financial analysts, executives at WarnerMedia and AT&T will reveal financial details and expectations for the new subscription online video service whose performance will decide the fate of its senior executives, including the AT&T heir apparent John Stankey.

29 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol releases third quarter earnings Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, after the close of the market.

29 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT WOOLWORTHS GRP-RESULTS/

Australia's Woolworths to report Q1 results Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd to report its first-quarter results on Oct. 30.

30 Oct LIBYA-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Agents reap profit from Libyan dollar allowance A $500 annual allowance provides a lifeline for many Libyan families struggling to make ends meet, but with foreign currency unavailable in domestic banks, an established network of agents withdraw the money abroad for a hefty fee.

30 Oct SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference Riyadh hosts an annual three-day investment conference, the Future Investment Initiative, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms.

30 Oct NORWAY-CHINA/

Norway's industry minister visits China Oct 30-Nov 1 30 Oct

BUNGE-RESULTS/ Grain trader Bunge Ltd releases Q3 2019 earnings results

Analysts say that global grain trader Bunge Ltd is expected to report a weaker performance for its Q3 2019 results, as international trade tensions, a swine disease epidemic and tightening profit margins on soybean crushing continue to weigh on the agricultural sector. Wall Street will be focusing on whether Bunge executive team will talk more about strategic shifts in its soy crush business or divestitures of business units. 30 Oct

STANCHART-RESULTS/ StanChart to report Q3 results

Standard Chartered to report third quarter financial results 30 Oct POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-CUBA/PUTIN-DIAZ-CANEL (PIX) (TV) Russia's Putin meets Cuban Diaz-Canel in Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel in Moscow. 29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-BERLINWALL/EYEWITNESS (PIX) (TV) From a wonder to just walking the dog: Germans recall the fall of the Berlin Wall

One suddenly felt like Alice in Wonderland, the other simply had new routes to walk her dog. For two women living either side of the Berlin Wall, its fall in 1989 was a very different experience. 29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TECH (PIX) FACTBOX-Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on the breakup of Big Tech

In the run-up to the November 2020 U.S. election, big tech companies face challenges from across the political spectrum, over issues from antitrust concerns to political ad policies to their role in ensuring the security of the election. We look at where President Donald Trump and his major Democratic challengers stand on breaking up and regulating Big Tech. 29 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DELAY EU formally approves Jan.31 as new Brexit date

The 27 European Union countries that will stay on together after Brexit formalize their decision to delay Brexit for a third time, this time to Jan.31. 29 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 30 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV) Kathryn Wheelbarger deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump

The House Intelligence Committee holds a closed-door deposition with Acting Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger. 30 Oct

ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ In Algeria, protesters and the state dig in for a long struggle

Algerian demonstrators show no intention of bowing to the carrot-and-stick pressure their formidable state is applying to end mass protests and use a December election to restore normal politics. With the vote only six weeks off, the so-far peaceful struggle between the nebulous, leaderless opposition and "le pouvoir", as Algerians call the ruling elite, has entered a critical period. 30 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX) EU Brexit negotiator Barnier speaks at forum

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the European Economic and Social Committee. 30 Oct

RUSSIA-HUNGARY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV) Putin visits Hungary, meets prime minister Orban

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Hungary, meets with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. 30 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT HALLOWEEN-DAY/USA (PIX)

Sold out! Night tours of U.S. historic cemeteries are Halloween treat Spirits of jazz great Duke Ellington, beer baron Frederick Pabst and "Gone With The Wind" author Margaret Mitchell are drawing sell-out crowds to night Halloween tours at historic cemeteries in New York, Atlanta, Milwaukee and across in the United States.

30 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX) Saudi court delivers judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah

A Saudi court is expected to deliver a judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges. 30 Oct

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (TV) Ex Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson scheduled to testify in climate trial

Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson is scheduled to take the stand as an Exxon witness as part of a trial in a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general accusing the oil company of misleading investors about the risks of climate change regulations to its business. 30 Oct

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)