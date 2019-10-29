Ukraine will do everything to cooperate with IMF: president
Ukraine will do everything necessary to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
He also told a conference that authorities, contrary to "rumours", had no intention of giving back control of PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, to its former owners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- authorities
- International Monetary Fund