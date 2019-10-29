Powerful earthquake in southern Philippines kills 2
At least two people were killed and many others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday.
At least two people were killed and many others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday. The casualties include a 66-year-old man from South Cotabato province and a 15-year old boy from Davao del Sur province, the local government disaster agency said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 9:04 am (local time), was registered at a shallow depth of 7 kilometres, about 25 kilometres southeast of Tulunan town, located in the Cotabato province. The initial quake has triggered dozens of aftershocks, ranging between the magnitude 1.5 and 6.1.
The Philippines is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)
Also Read: Reuters People News Summary
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- people
- others
- Philippines
- Xinhua
- Pacific Ocean
- epicentre
- government
- basin
- town
- dozens
ALSO READ
UK government sets date for first post-Brexit budget
Syrian Observatory: government forces deploy to Ain Issa in northern Syria
Brexit on October 31 a 'priority' for British government: Queen
Unveiling UK government plan, Queen Elizabeth says priority is to exit EU on Oct. 31
Brexit on October 31 a 'priority' for British government: Queen