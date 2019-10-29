International Development News
Powerful earthquake in southern Philippines kills 2

At least two people were killed and many others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday.

Powerful earthquake in southern Philippines kills 2
The initial quake has triggered dozens of aftershocks, ranging between the magnitude 1.5 and 6.1.. Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed and many others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday. The casualties include a 66-year-old man from South Cotabato province and a 15-year old boy from Davao del Sur province, the local government disaster agency said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 9:04 am (local time), was registered at a shallow depth of 7 kilometres, about 25 kilometres southeast of Tulunan town, located in the Cotabato province. The initial quake has triggered dozens of aftershocks, ranging between the magnitude 1.5 and 6.1.

The Philippines is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

