Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report
The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on the Lion Air accident Friday that said faulty design by Boeing, inadequate training for the pilots and lapses in maintenance doomed the flight, which crashed on October 29, 2018.
Relatives of victims scattered flowers Tuesday on waters where the aircraft plunged into the Java Sea, mourning and marking the crash anniversary. Edward Sirait, Lion Air's CEO, shared condolences and said improving safety was a "never-ending job." A lawyer for Boeing expressed his sympathies and urged family members of the victims to seek compensation from a $50 million fund set up to help them.
