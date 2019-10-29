International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey will form Syria "safe zone" whether Kurdish forces withdrew or not - Erdogan aide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:13 IST
Turkey will form Syria "safe zone" whether Kurdish forces withdrew or not - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish a planned "safe zone" in northern Syria through joint patrols with Russia whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region or not, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that armed Kurdish forces had withdrawn from the zone near Syria's northeastern border with Turkey faster than scheduled, the TASS news agency reported, as a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow expired at 1500 GMT.

"Turkey and Russia had set a 150-hour deadline for YPG terrorists to leave the safe zone. The time is up. We will establish (the safe zone), through joint patrols, whether or not the terrorists have actually withdrawn," said Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's communications director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICJ judgment on Jadhav contributed to reduction of India, Pak tension: ICJ President

International Court of Justice President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf on Tuesday said he is happy that the judgement in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav contributed to the reduction of tension between India and Pakistan. Yusuf during...

DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

The Director General of Police B K Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the e-office initiative of five Odisha armed police battalions and unveiled the logo of four other battalions. The DGP told the commandants of the armed police battalions to ...

Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla 50 and his sons were detained by police on Monday night in connection with a loot of R...

Airtel's India mobile services revenue at about Rs 10,981 cr in Q2

Telecom operator Bharti Airtels revenue from India mobile services rose 7 per cent year-on-year during the September 2019 quarter to Rs 10,981.4 crore, as the subscriber base stood at 279.4 million, according to a regulatory filing by the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019