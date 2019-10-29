International Development News
Development News Edition

With little fanfare and no Franco, Spain's Valley of the Fallen reopens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:35 IST
With little fanfare and no Franco, Spain's Valley of the Fallen reopens
Image Credit: Pixabay

Visitors ranging from curious to nostalgic took in the new look of Spain's Civil War shrine in the Valley of the Fallen, as it reopened on Tuesday five days after the government exhumed the remains of fascist dictator Francisco Franco from the mausoleum. A black marble slab, noticeably darker than its neighbours, covered the spot in the main basilica which once enclosed the tomb of the general whose name still divides opinion in Spain.

Within hours of the site reopening, without fanfare or queues, red and yellow roses - the colours of the Spanish flag - appeared, strewn sparsely over the stone. But Juan Roig, a Spaniard in his late 50s visiting the site, said he felt better knowing that Franco was no longer there.

"Much better, sincerely ... I hadn't come before, precisely because (Franco) was buried here. And today is my first time here," said Roig, visibly moved. Spain's ruling Socialists had long pledged to remove Franco's remains and any elements celebrating the fascist dictator from the edifice, which serves as a mass grave for over 34,000 soldiers both nationalist and leftist republican.

After the three-year civil war ended in 1939, Franco ordered thousands of republicans' bodies be moved to the Valley of the Fallen, often against or without their families' consent. The fact that a dictator was buried alongside his victims was part of the acting government's rationale for removing his remains on Thursday. But the issue could prove a double-edged sword for the Socialists ahead of a Nov. 10 parliamentary election, Spain's fourth in as many years, as it appeared to strengthen the far-right Vox party, which had opposed the move, in opinion polls.

"On the other hand, so much focus on Franco seemed excessively like marketing to some left-wing voters, with the helicopters - it was all very Hollywood," said Narciso Michavila, head of polling agency GAD3. For foreign visitors such as Ulrik Soldberg from Denmark, the Valley is a must-see with or without Franco. "We came because we heard so much about it," Soldberg told Reuters on Tuesday.

American tourist Murray Iansky, however, is conscious of the political significance of Franco's exhumation: "The victors make the history. ... Now this is the victory of (Spain's) new government and democracy and everything."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Spain will exhume dictator Francisco Franco's remains on Thursday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has terminated the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis number one replacement ha...

Bank CEO held taking bribe

Krishna district Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the bureau ASP, S Sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019