BRIEF-CWU Says Will Consult With CWU Executive On Wednesday And Determine Response To Royal Mail Letter
Oct 29 (Reuters) -
* COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION SAYS WILL CONSULT WITH CWU EXECUTIVE ON WEDNESDAY AND DETERMINE RESPONSE TO ROYAL MAIL LETTER Source text: http://bit.ly/2MWf80X Further company coverage:
