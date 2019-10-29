BRIEF-CWU Says Will Consult With CWU Executive On Wednesday And Determine Response To Royal Mail Letter

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION SAYS WILL CONSULT WITH CWU EXECUTIVE ON WEDNESDAY AND DETERMINE RESPONSE TO ROYAL MAIL LETTER Source text: http://bit.ly/2MWf80X Further company coverage:

Also Read: UPDATE 3-China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)