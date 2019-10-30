International Development News
UPDATE 1-Mercedes recalls some EQC electric cars due to potentially faulty bolt

Daimler is recalling some new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, the company said on Tuesday.

"Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime," the carmaker said. The fault could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle, leading to a vehicle stall. Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Daimler said.

German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially reported details of the recall, said 1,700 vehicles were targeted. Daimler declined to comment on the number of vehicles affected.

Also Read: Daimler India commences production of BS-VI powertrain

