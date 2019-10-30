International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Maputo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 04:58 IST
UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.

Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands. Among the bodies recovered were those of 26 children, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported. The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble, CRTV reported.

"Around 10 p.m. I heard a noise," said Albert Kenge, who survived the landslide. "I saw a big cloud of dust and when it dissipated, I saw that the mountain had collapsed." Heavy rains have continued beyond the end of Central Africa's rainy season, causing severe flooding which has displaced nearly 30,000 people in Cameroon's neighbour, the Central African Republic.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF said last week that exceptionally heavy rain in South Sudan had destroyed health centres and roads, making access to food and water more difficult for nearly 1 million people.

Also Read: People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Charkhi Dadri

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Republicans seek whistleblower's identity in U.S. impeachment inquiry

Republican and Democratic lawmakers clashed on Tuesday over questions about the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. The skirmish revealed a growing dispute between th...

Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing stunts on train

Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police GRP in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos. They were later produced before a court and sent to two days police custo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019