International Development News
Development News Edition

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) paid a visit to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 04:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 04:58 IST
India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York
India's permanent representative to UN Syed Akbaruddin with the EU Parliament delegation in New York on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) paid a visit to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties. "Engaging to enhance ties @UN. We @IndiaUNNewYork were happy to host a delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament to discuss efforts to enhance r ties @UN," India's permanent representative to UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted alongside a picture of him with the contingent.

Responding to a question from a Twitterer on whether the lawmakers were official EU delegates, the diplomat said, "Yes Sir. MEPs from 10 countries from 5 different groups in the European Parliament had a very engaging discussion for an hour." The meeting came on the same day when a 27-member delegation of MEPs visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the region following the Centre's decision to strip the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

This is the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370. The delegation comprised Poland's Joana Kopcinska, Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Ryszard Czarnecki, Kosma Zlotowski, Bogdan Rzonca, Elzbieta Rafalska; Italy's Silvia Sardone, Gianna Gancia, Fulvio Martusciello, Guiseppe Ferrandino; France's France Jamet, Nicholas Bay, Virginie Joron, Julie Lechanteux, Maxette Pirbakas, and Thierry Mariani.

The other members included Germany's Bernhard Zimniok, Lars Patrick Berg; Spain's Hermann Tertsch, Belgium's Tom Vandendriessche; UK's David Richard Bull, Bill Newton Dunn, Alexandra Phillips, James Wells, Nathan Gill; Czech Republic's Tomas Zdechobsky, and Slovakia's Peter Pollak. (ANI)

Also Read: Worldsteel elects Sajjan Jindal as vice chairman; T V Narendran, Lakshmi Mittal as members

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Republicans seek whistleblower's identity in U.S. impeachment inquiry

Republican and Democratic lawmakers clashed on Tuesday over questions about the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. The skirmish revealed a growing dispute between th...

Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing stunts on train

Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police GRP in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos. They were later produced before a court and sent to two days police custo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019