International Development News
Development News Edition

'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas'

A new research has found that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought and India's financial capital, Mumbai, is at the risk of being 'wiped out'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 08:30 IST
'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new research has found that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought and India's financial capital, Mumbai, is at the risk of being 'wiped out'. The New York Times has reported that the "authors of a paper published on Tuesday developed a more accurate way of calculating land elevation based on satellite readings, a standard way of estimating the effects of sea-level rise over large areas, and found that the previous numbers were far too optimistic."

The research paper was produced by Climate Central, a science organization based in New Jersey, and published in the journal 'Nature Communications'. However, the projections don't account for future population growth or land lost to coastal erosion. According to the new research, some 150 million people are now living on land that will be below the high-tide line by midcentury.

Much of India's Financial Capital, Mumbai is at risk of being wiped out, the new projections suggest. Built on what was once a series of islands, the city's historic downtown core is particularly vulnerable, it said. The outlet quoted Dina Ionesco of the International Organization for Migration as saying that -- Overall research shows, that countries should start preparing now for more citizens to relocate internally.

International Organization for Migration is an intergovernmental group that coordinates actions on migrations and development. "We've been trying to ring the alarm bells. We know that it's coming. There is a little modern precedent for this scale of population movement," Ionesco was quoted as saying. (ANI)

Also Read: PwC India to hire 1200 people in Kolkata next year

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the leagues top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man adva...

England wary of World Cup backlash from Black Caps

Wellington, Oct 29 AFP England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the Twenty20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday. The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defe...

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

HOUSTON -- Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 13 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston A...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy likely lost further ground in third quarter

The U.S. economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019