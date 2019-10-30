International Development News
Development News Edition

Hundreds of rare koalas feared dead in Australia bushfire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:13 IST
Hundreds of rare koalas feared dead in Australia bushfire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of koalas are feared to have burned to death in an out-of-control bushfire on Australia's east coast, wildlife authorities said Wednesday. A bushfire believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike on Saturday some 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of Sydney has ravaged an area of over 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) with authorities battling to bring it under control.

Wildlife rescuers in northern New South Wales state hold grave fears for a "very rare" population of hundreds of koalas living in the fire zone. "The special importance of those koalas is that they are very genetically diverse," Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, told AFP.

Her fears are that "hundreds" in the known koala breeding area "have perished in the fire". "It's a national tragedy because this koala population is so unique," she added.

Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas, leading to less connectivity between populations, increased inbreeding and reduced genetic diversity of the marsupial. More than 70 fires continue to burn across the state of New South Wales, which has been battling severe drought.

Authorities say conditions are easing near Port Macquarie, where large air tankers are being used to battle the out-of-control blaze. "The fire will continue to burn throughout the night, however, there are significant resources in the area protecting properties," New South Wales Rural Fire Service said in their latest update.

Ashton said wildlife volunteers would join firefighters in the area either Thursday or Friday to assess the scale of loss and begin a rescue operation for the surviving koalas. "What happens to a koala in a fire is that they climb up to the top of the tree and they curl up into a little ball. If the fire goes through quickly and just singes their fur, they are fine the fur will grow back," she said.

But if the fire intensifies and continues to burn up the tree "they'll perish", she added. "So we won't really know until we get in there and start to look."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced tough questioning from senators on Tuesday about two crashes of 737 Max jets and whether the company concealed information about a critical flight system from regulators. We have made mistakes, and we got ...

Rugby-Springboks coach impressed with balance of England pack attack

South Africa forwards coach Matt Proudfoot had a similar reaction to the rest of the rugby world watching England destroy New Zealand in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup last week - open-mouthed awe.England beat the two-times defending...

Naxalites set three trucks on fire in Jharkhand

Naxalites of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC, a splinter group of the CPI Maoist, set fire to three trucks in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The Naxalites set the three trucks on fire at ...

Petronet LNG shares surge 7 pc after September quarter results

Petronet LNG shares gained nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter on back of improved margins. Shares of the company advanced 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 on the BSE.On th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019