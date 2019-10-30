Pak national carrier system down after submarine cables fault

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system went down after a fault developed in international submarine cables that connect the country. In order to run the operations, the national flag carrier switched to a manual system. That could result in a delay in flights, reported ARY News.

Separately, PIA, in a tweet, said: "PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited) network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing an outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We're moving to backup systems and manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays." Internet service across the country was impacted on Tuesday.

According to the reports, two submarines cables have gone offline disrupting internet in Pakistan."IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 per cent of Pakistan's internet traffic, went offline due to a fault at a location that's yet not determined," the report said. (ANI)

