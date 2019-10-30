International Development News
Development News Edition

Airstrikes in southeast Afghanistan kill 47 terrorists: Afghan military spokesperson

Afghan army's airstrike in Afghanistan's Zabul province on Tuesday killed at least 47 Taliban terrorists and injured 15 others.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zabul
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:06 IST
Airstrikes in southeast Afghanistan kill 47 terrorists: Afghan military spokesperson
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Afghan army's airstrike in Afghanistan's Zabul province on Tuesday killed at least 47 Taliban terrorists and injured 15 others. According to an army spokesperson, foreign troops aimed at the terrorist hideouts in Shinki and Nawbahar districts killing the district governor designated by the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

Additionally, the strikes in Arghandab and Shah Wali Kot districts of Kandahar lead to the destruction of 10 mines. Meanwhile, in another strike launched on Taliban bases in Gizab district of the Uruzgan province, 11 terrorists were killed. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Prez

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Here's why this year has been special for birthday girl Ananya Panday!

Ananya Panday made a mark in Bollywood with her first release Student of the Year 2 this year in May and as she ringed in her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the actor highlighted that this has been the most special year yet as she got to live ...

Australia apppoint McDonald as Langer's assistant

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Victoria supremo Andrew McDonald was Wednesday appointed assistant coach to Justin Langer with the Australian mens cricket team. The position has been vacant since David Saker, who nurtured the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jo...

Shiva Thapa, 2 others in finals; bronze for 4 at boxing's Olympic Test event

Shiva Thapa 63kg advanced to the final with a hard-fought triumph along with Pooja Rani 75kg and Ashish 69kg but four other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts at the Olympic Test event for boxing here on Wedne...

Aussie Keightley in historic appointment as England women's cricket coach

London, Oct 30 AFP Former Australian international Lisa Keightley became the first woman to be appointed full-time coach of the England womens cricket team on Wednesday the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced. The 48-year-old who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019