Airstrikes in southeast Afghanistan kill 47 terrorists: Afghan military spokesperson

Afghan army's airstrike in Afghanistan's Zabul province on Tuesday killed at least 47 Taliban terrorists and injured 15 others. According to an army spokesperson, foreign troops aimed at the terrorist hideouts in Shinki and Nawbahar districts killing the district governor designated by the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

Additionally, the strikes in Arghandab and Shah Wali Kot districts of Kandahar lead to the destruction of 10 mines. Meanwhile, in another strike launched on Taliban bases in Gizab district of the Uruzgan province, 11 terrorists were killed. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Prez

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)