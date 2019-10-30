International Development News
Italian trade union fears FCA-Peugeot tie-up could hit Italian plants

Image Credit: Flickr

Italian trade union FIOM said on Wednesday it feared a possible tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA could hurt Italian factories.

"We are twice as worried about a potential FCA-PSA tie-up as we were about a merger with Nissan-Renault on the future of FCA's Italian factories" Michele De Palma, head of the auto sector workers at FIOM, told Reuters.

Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot confirmed on Wednesday they are in talks over a potential $50 billion tie-up.

