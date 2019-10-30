International Development News
UK union seeks meeting with Peugeot over potential Fiat tie-up fears

  • London
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:14 IST
Britain's biggest trade union Unite wants a meeting with management at French carmaker Peugeot over a possible tie-up with Fiat Chrysler, saying merger talks and uncertainty over Brexit are "deeply unsettling" for workers at British plants. Peugeot-owner PSA operates a southern English van factory in Luton and a car plant in Ellesmere port, near Liverpool, building vehicles badged under the Vauxhall brand in Britain and Opel on the rest of the continent.

"Merger talks combined with Brexit uncertainty is deeply unsettling for Vauxhall's UK workforce which is one of the most efficient in Europe," said Unite national officer Des Quinn. "The fact remains, merger or not, if PSA wants to use a great British brand like Vauxhall to sell cars and vans in the UK, then it has to make them here in the UK."

