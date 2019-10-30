International Development News
Development News Edition

China to commission 2nd aircraft carrier soon: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:30 IST
China to commission 2nd aircraft carrier soon: report
Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's second aircraft carrier, the first domestically-built, appears to be ready for commissioning soon as the ship has completed its eighth sea trial, official media here reported on Wednesday. Troops in white naval uniforms lined the warship's flight deck on October 24 and practiced an inspection ceremony, Global Times reported.

A barge loaded with a crane approached the bow of the ship as workers on the crane painted a huge "1" on the ship's hull through it was erased later, it said. "Painting a hull number is usually a sign that a warship is about to join the military service," the report quoted a military expert as saying.

China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship, commissioned in 2012 in Dalian after years of refitting and sea trials. It is being largely used for training, especially to test the newly-developed carrier fighter jet J-15. The Liaoning has the hull number 16, and many military observers expect the yet-to-be-named second carrier will bear the number 17, the report said.

The second aircraft carrier is moored at the Dalian shipyard in the northeast Liaoning province after it returned from its eighth sea trial held from October 15. Military experts told the daily as the ship first set out on its eighth sea trial, the voyage would likely serve as an examination of the warship's readiness for final delivery, and that they expected the ship to be commissioned into the Chinese navy this year.

In a major rejig of its military doctrine, China since 2013 stepped up the development of the navy which included building several aircraft carriers besides submarines, frigates and assault ships as part of its efforts to expand its global influence. While the second aircraft carrier is undergoing trials, the third one is being built at a feverish pace.

Recent media reports, displaying satellite photos, said China has established a huge aircraft carrier factory in Shanghai to produce several huge ships. China plans to acquire about five to six aircraft carriers in the coming years, according to reports in the official media.

In May this year, the Chinese navy had commissioned two more guided-missile destroyers, taking the total number of such ships to 20 with more in the pipeline. China now has 20 Type 052Ds either in active service or being fitted out for service soon.

As part of the new military doctrine advocated by President Xi Jinping, the 2.3 million-strong Chinese military, the world's largest, has been downsized to two million in the last few years while it expanded the navy and air force manifold to enhance the country's global influence. The Chinese navy for the first time in its history has logistics bases in Djibouti in the Indian Ocean and is developing Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port in the Arabian Sea. China also has acquired Sri Lanka's Hambantota port as a debt swap for 99 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Irish PM says will not call election as no-deal Brexit risk remains

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday said he would not call an election this year due to the continued risk of a chaotic British exit from the European Union.Varadkar faced calls from some Irish lawmakers to call an election aroun...

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019