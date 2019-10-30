UAE withdraws its troops from Aden, hands control to Saudi Arabia - statement

United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that its Aden-based troops have returned home and handed over control to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement published by the state news agency WAM.

The statement further added that UAE will continue fighting "terrorist organizations" in other southern Yemeni provinces.

