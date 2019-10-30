UAE withdraws its troops from Aden, hands control to Saudi Arabia - statement
United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that its Aden-based troops have returned home and handed over control to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement published by the state news agency WAM.
The statement further added that UAE will continue fighting "terrorist organizations" in other southern Yemeni provinces.
Also Read: Indo-Kazakhstan troops share best practices during exercise KAZIND 2019
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- troops
- United Arab Emirates
- WAM
- terrorist organizations
- Saudi Arabia
- provinces
ALSO READ
Justice Goswami sworn in as new Chief Justice of Sikkim HC
Indo-Kazakhstan troops share best practices during exercise KAZIND 2019
'Show of force' in Syria after Turkish-backed fighters came close to U.S. troops -official
WRAPUP 2-Trump sanctions fail to slow Turkey assault; Syrian troops move on Manbij
Russian forces patrolling between Syrian, Turkish troops