Three minors killed in explosion in Pak
Three minors of a family were killed when a bomb exploded in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened in the vicinity of University police station, Daraban Khwar in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
"The bomb explosion killed three minors, including two brothers and their sister, on the spot. The children aged from 5 to 9 years," police said.
