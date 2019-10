CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit down 53.76% y/y at $30.69 Million

Vingroup JSC:

* VIETNAM'S LARGEST LISTED FIRM VINGROUP SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 53.76% Y/Y AT 712 BILLION DONG ($30.69 MILLION) * VINGROUP SAYS JAN-SEPT NET PROFIT UP 29.3% Y/Y AT 4.11 TRILLION DONG ($177.16 MILLION) Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit down 116% y/y at $30.69 mln

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)