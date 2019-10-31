International Development News
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:16 IST
N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon
Image Credit: Flickr

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyang's aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the border village of Panmunjom late on Wednesday, Kim expressed "deep condolences" and "consolation" over Moon's loss, Moon's spokeswoman Ko Min-jung told a briefing.

Moon's mother, Kang Han-ok, died on Tuesday at a hospital in the southern port city of Busan. She was 92. Kim passed the message even as inter-Korean relations have cooled this year amid stalled progress on denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North has ramped up criticism against the South in recent months for continuing military drills with the United States and adopting high-tech weapons designed to fend off the North's threats. In the latest sign of strained ties, Kim last week ordered the removal of "shabby" and "capitalist" facilities the South built in the North's Mount Kumgang resort. But Pyongyang rejected Seoul's offer of talks, proposing discussions to be made through documents.

Kim sent his sister with flowers when the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, who championed engagement policy with the North, died in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Morgan to decide England future after T20 World Cup in Australia

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next years Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said. Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled ba...

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, He Dasgupta ...

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019